AC Milan are poised to table an opening bid for Burnley winger Manuel Benson in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Burnley signed him from Royal Antwerp last summer and he played a massive role in the Clarets getting promoted to the Premier League by dominating the Championship.

He scored 12 times and laid on three assists in the Championship and Vincent Kompany wants him to remain part of his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

But he has caught the fancy of Serie A giants AC Milan who are interested in taking him to the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the club are working on tabling an opening bid for Benson in the coming days.

It has been suggested that AC Milan will soon offer a bid worth €20m to take Benson to the San Siro.

The Rossoneri are keen to get into negotiations with Burnley and try and sign the winger this summer.

It is unclear whether Kompany are prepared to cash in on Benson at this stage of the window.

The Burnley manager is unlikely to want to weaken his squad without guarantees of a replacement.