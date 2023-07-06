Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had detailed conversations with Andre Onana over his plans for him ahead of his potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag played a big role in Manchester United landing Mason Mount this summer despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The midfielder was left impressed by the detailed tactical plans the Manchester United manager has for him and made up his mind about moving to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is playing a similar role in trying to help Manchester United sign Onana from Inter in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Ten Hag has had conversations with Onana over his plans to introduce him to his squad ahead of the new season.

The Manchester United manager wants a goalkeeper who is good at his feet and the Cameroonian fits the bill.

The Dutchman has been driving Manchester United’s pursuit of Onana as he wants a new number one ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Manchester United have already failed with a €45m bid for Onana but are expected to reach a compromise with Inter.

They have been tipped to offer a second offer today that could go north of the €50m mark.