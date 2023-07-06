Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are amongst the clubs to have asked for information about Roma’s Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 29-year-old forward joined Roma last summer from Juventus on a three-year contract.

Last season, Dybala scored 18 goals while laying on eight assists in all competitions to help the Giallorossi reach the Europa League final.

Dybala, who has two more years left on his contract, is now drawing attention from several Premier League outfits

Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a forward this summer and Manchester United are considering Dybala as an option.

Tottenham and West Ham are also interested in the Argentine, as both clubs are looking for a forward in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via LaRoma24.it), Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham have been collecting information about Dybala’s situation.

And it has been suggested that the forward has a €12m release clause for clubs outside of Italy, which will expire at the end of July, inserted into his contract.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal have also enquired and it remains to be seen whether any of the English clubs will trigger Dybala’s release clause in the ongoing window.