Coventry City have paid Everton a fee which could eventually reach £8m for the signature of Ellis Simms, according to The Times.

Simms impressed in the Championship over the first half of last season while on loan at Sunderland and the Black Cats were keen to sign him this summer.

He also had interest from other clubs, including Ipswich Town, but it is Coventry who have won he race for the striker’s signature.

Simms has penned a four-year deal with Coventry and though the Sky Blues and Everton have not disclosed the fee, it is understood that it could eventually go as high as £8m if all the add-ons are triggered.

The cash will be a welcome boost for Everton and is likely to bolster Sean Dyche’s war chest for the ongoing summer transfer window.

As an academy product, the sale will also help with Everton’s financial fair play cause as it will be able to be booked as pure profit.

The switch ends Simms’ association with Everton, who he joined as a youngster in 2017 following stints at Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City.

Coventry, who reached the playoff final in the Championship last season, will be hoping for Simms to hit the ground running next season as they look to challenge for promotion again.