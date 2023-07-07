New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he will take Brighton and Liverpool target Levi Colwill on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Colwill caught the eye of many observers with his assured performances at the heart of Brighton’s defence last season while he was on loan at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton are interested in signing him on a permanent deal but Chelsea are in no mood to sell him and have already rejected a bid from the Seagulls.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also interested in signing the defender but for the moment Chelsea are remaining firm in their desire to hold on to the 20-year-old centre-back.

Pochettino revealed that he has had talks with Colwill and Noni Madueke and the duo will be travelling with the rest of the Chelsea squad to the United States this summer.

He said in a press conference: “I spoke yesterday to Levi and Noni.

“I know Noni from Tottenham, he was in the Under 18s.

“I wish them the best [in the Under -21 European Championship final], but it’s difficult for me because it’s Spain vs. England!

“They will both fly to America.”

Colwill is prepared to stay at Chelsea as long as he is assured of regular first-team minutes next season.