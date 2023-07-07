Inter are dreaming of landing Willy Gnonto from Leeds United, but face competition from Aston Villa and Everton, it has been claimed in Italy.

Gnonto is currently on an extended break after representing the Italy Under-21s and is not due to report for pre-season with Leeds until later this month.

However, Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League has led to speculation over the 19-year-old’s future at Elland Road.

Inter are claimed to be dreaming of taking him back to the club and his agent was spotted at the Nerazzurri’s headquarters on Thursday.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Inter will have to battle against several other suitors, including in the Premier League.

Everton and Aston Villa are two clubs who are keen to snare Gnonto away from Elland Road this summer.

They are yet to table concrete offers for him but are closely monitoring the winger’s situation at Leeds.

Bundesliga club Freiburg are also one of the teams who are considering a swoop for Gnonto this summer.

Leeds would ideally want to keep him but are likely to demand a big fee for his departure as he has no relegation clause in his contract.