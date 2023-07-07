The Whites are looking to strengthen the first team this summer after relegation from the Premier League last season.
Daniel Farke is focused on building a squad good enough to get promoted from the Championship, but Leeds are still alive to the importance of making sure their youth set-up is packed full of talents.
And it has been claimed that they are on the verge of snapping Scotland Under-16 striker Pirie in the ongoing window.
Leeds have worked out an agreement with Aberdeen for the signature of the young forward this summer.
The Whites have agreed to pay a fee of £200,000 to the Dons in order to take Pirie south of the border.
Once he completes the move, the 16-year-old forward will sign a three-year contract with Leeds.
He scored 51 goals for club and country at youth level last season and is considered a top talent in Scotland.
Leeds will hope that they will be able to develop into a top first-team prospect in the coming years.