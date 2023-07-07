Leeds United have a deal in place to sign Scotland Under-16 striker Lewis Pirie from Aberdeen this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites are looking to strengthen the first team this summer after relegation from the Premier League last season.

Daniel Farke is focused on building a squad good enough to get promoted from the Championship, but Leeds are still alive to the importance of making sure their youth set-up is packed full of talents.

And it has been claimed that they are on the verge of snapping Scotland Under-16 striker Pirie in the ongoing window.

Leeds have worked out an agreement with Aberdeen for the signature of the young forward this summer.

The Whites have agreed to pay a fee of £200,000 to the Dons in order to take Pirie south of the border.

Once he completes the move, the 16-year-old forward will sign a three-year contract with Leeds.

He scored 51 goals for club and country at youth level last season and is considered a top talent in Scotland.

Leeds will hope that they will be able to develop into a top first-team prospect in the coming years.