 

The Whites are looking to strengthen the first team this summer after relegation from the Premier League last season.

 

Daniel Farke is focused on building a squad good enough to get promoted from the Championship, but Leeds are still alive to the importance of making sure their youth set-up is packed full of talents.

 

 

And it has been claimed that they are on the verge of snapping Scotland Under-16 striker Pirie in the ongoing window.

 

Leeds have worked out an agreement with Aberdeen for the signature of the young forward this summer.

 

 

The Whites have agreed to pay a fee of £200,000 to the Dons in order to take Pirie south of the border.

 

Once he completes the move, the 16-year-old forward will sign a three-year contract with Leeds.

 

 

He scored 51 goals for club and country at youth level last season and is considered a top talent in Scotland.

 

Leeds will hope that they will be able to develop into a top first-team prospect in the coming years.

 