The salary of Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is proving to be a stumbling block to a move away from Saints, as two German sides try to snap him up.

Onuachu was prolific in Belgian football for Genk over the course of the first half of last season and Southampton saw enough to splash the cash and take him to the Premier League.

Following Southampton’s relegation into the Championship, Onuachu wants to leave the club and he is popular in Germany.

Both Augsburg and Stuttgart are trying to sign Onuachu, according to Sky Deutschland, but there is an issue.

In England, the tall striker takes home €1.5m per year net and matching that looks a bridge too far for the Bundesliga sides.

Whether Onuachu would be willing to take a substantial pay cut in order to head to Germany is unclear.

He could also have another Bundesliga outfit as an option as Borussia Monchengladbach are also interested in the striker.

Onuachu grabbed 16 goals in just 19 games in the Belgian top flight last term, but has yet to open his account in a Southampton shirt.

His woes have not put his suitors off however.