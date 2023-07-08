Wolves are set to push hard for the signature of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

Arthur spent last season on loan at Liverpool, but injuries meant he failed to convince Jurgen Klopp to trigger the buy clause and made just one appearance.

He is not part of Juventus’ plans for the new season and his agents are again looking for a new club this summer.

Wolves have enquired about him but it has been claimed that their interest in him is far more serious.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League club are more than keen to land Arthur on loan.

Julen Lopetegui is working under financial constraints and Wolves are unlikely to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

But the club are willing to push hard to work out a loan agreement with Juventus for the Brazilian’s signature.

The midfielder is likely to appreciate a return to England this summer if he gets one more opportunity.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to accept a loan move for a player they would prefer to sell.