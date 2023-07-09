Celta Vigo want the future of Liverpool and Chelsea target Gabri Veiga to be resolved quickly as they look to plan for next season.

Veiga is a highly rated talent at Celta Vigo and the Spanish side, who recently appointed Rafael Benitez as their new manager, are aware he is a wanted man.

Paris Saint-Germain have been strongly linked with the midfielder, while he has interest from the Premier League where Chelsea and Liverpool are keen.

Celta Vigo will be powerless to prevent Veiga’s departure if his termination clause of €40m is met and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they want the starlet’s future resolving soon.

The club want to be able to reinvest the money they would receive from selling Veiga and know if the saga goes until the end of the window then that would be tough.

They also do not want Veiga’s focus to be lost by persistent transfer talk.

Whether Celta Vigo will get their wish and Veiga’s future is resolved quickly remains to be seen, especially as the termination clause could be triggered at any time during the window.

Veiga, 21, came through the youth set-up at Celta Vigo and turned out for Spain in this summer’s European Under-21 Championship.