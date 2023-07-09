Everton have joined Fulham and a host of other clubs in the hunt for AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure.

The Toffees are exploring options to strengthen their squad and recently held talks with free agent Ashley Young.

Sean Dyche’s side also have an eye further afield though and their gaze has been drawn to Italian giants AC Milan.

Left-back Ballo-Toure is the player that Everton are now chasing, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, but they face significant competition to land him.

Fulham enquired about Ballo-Toure and are continuing to track him, while Bologna and Werder Bremen are also in the hunt.

Ballo-Toure is currently happy at AC Milan, but he wants more playing time and to be given an opportunity to nail down the left-back spot.

A solid bid could make the Rossoneri assess his situation and look to cash in.

The 26-year-old mainly warmed the bench for AC Milan over the course of last season and made just ten appearances in Serie A for the club.