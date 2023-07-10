Interest in Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has firmed up over the weekend and the Magpies could now sell him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe’s side are chasing the signature of Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes as they bid to bring another winger to the club this summer.

However, they could also offload a winger too and Saint-Maximin’s future has been under the scanner.

He has been drawing interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, with a £40m price tag mooted, and interest has now firmed up over the weekend.

It is suggested that Newcastle could now be in a position to sell the wide-man this summer.

Banking a significant fee for Saint-Maximin would help Newcastle to continue their summer recruitment drive while staying on the right side of financial fair play regulations.

The Premier League would be likely to look closely at any offer from Saudi Arabia for Saint-Maximin though.

With Newcastle owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the league will want to see that any potential fee for Saint-Maximin is not inflated.