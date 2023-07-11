Everton are not advanced in their interest in Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto and Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma, with nothing imminent regarding a move to Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports News.

The duo have emerged as potential targets for the Toffees this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Gnonto, who moved to Elland Road last summer, has been linked with a move away from the recently-relegated club with a number of outfits not just in England but from Italy keeping an eye.

Everton are keen on Gnonto, while they are also interested in Danjuma, who snubbed a move to Goodison Park for Tottenham Hotspur in January.

However, there is nothing imminent about a move to Everton for either player.

Danjuma barely featured for Tottenham last term and has returned to Villarreal after the end of his loan.

The Toffees will hope to make improvements on their nervy finish to the campaign last season when they secured survival only on the final day of the season.

Whether they will be able to count on either Gnonto or Danjuma next season though remains unclear.