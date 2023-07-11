West Ham United could face competition from Everton for midfield target Denis Zakaria, who also has two other clubs keen on him.

Juventus are looking to offload the Switzerland international this summer and talks have been held with West Ham, who are seeking to sign him.

No deal has been agreed however with Juventus, though willing to agree to loan Zakaria, wanting an obligation to buy in any switch.

West Ham have company in their efforts to sign Zakaria however as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Everton are also keen.

Sean Dyche wants reinforcements and former Chelsea man Zakaria appears to appeal as a signing.

Two French sides are also possible destinations with Nice and Marseille admirers of Zakaria’s abilities in the middle of the park.

The competition for Zakaria may push West Ham to speed up talks with Juventus to reach an agreement.

Zakaria, 26, still has another three years left to run on his contract at Juventus, but is out of favour at the Italian club.