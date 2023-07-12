Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo has insisted that West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is not a guaranteed success and the Serie A giants must wait to consider other players.

The Giallorossi have identified Scamacca as their top target as they seek to bring in a forward in the ongoing transfer window.

The Italy international is also believed to be keen on returning to Serie A after struggling with injuries in his first season.

The two clubs are some way away from an agreement as West Ham are yet to open up to the idea of sanctioning a loan move for Scamacca this summer.

Roma are set for fresh talks with West Ham in the coming days but Pruzzo is not sold on signing the forward yet.

He indicated that his failure in the Premier League proves that the forward is not a guaranteed success and Roma must look at other options.

The Roma legend told Radio Radio: “It was a lost season for him in the Premier League.

“It should have been his making and now he wants to return to Roma.

“He is not a player that can give you guarantees, Roma must wait and see if there are other opportunities.”

There are divisions within Roma over Scamacca as well as sporting director Tiago Pinto wants him but Jose Mourinho is pushing for a move to sign Alvaro Morata.