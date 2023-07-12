Newcastle United are still in pursuit of Southampton defender Tino Livramento this summer, but need to sell players before they can sign him, according to the Daily Mail.

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League has led to speculation over the futures of several of their players.

Livramento is one of the players who has suitors in the Premier League, with Newcastle amongst the sides chasing his signature.

Eddie Howe wants a solid back-up to Kieran Trippier and Livramento is a player the Newcastle manager likes.

A move for him is very much still a possibility but Newcastle need to bring in funds from player sales first.

They have already diverted a big chunk of their budget to signing Sandro Tonali and are set to spend big on Harvey Barnes.

Big spending over the last few windows means Newcastle need player sales this summer to stay within financial fair play limits.

They are keen to sign Livramento but they need to fund their pursuit of him by moving on players.