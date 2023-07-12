Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is willing to be flexible when it comes to potentially signing ex-Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard this summer.

Manchester United had the option to extend the 22-year-old’s contract by a year this summer, however, they decided against it and now he is a free agent.

Bernard joined Portsmouth on a half-a-season loan from Manchester United in January, appearing ten times for them.

Pompey had conversations with the defender’s camp last month in order to bring him back, however, those conversations did not materialise into anything concrete.

Welsh centre-back Regan Poole has signed for Portsmouth and the Pompey boss has admitted that they are in no desperate need of another defender.

However, he also revealed if Bernard wants to join Portsmouth, he is willing to keep his thoughts flexible about signing him.

“We possibly don’t need any more defenders, but if Di’Shon came up it would be a conversation we’d have internally”, Mousinho told The News.

“At the moment it’s not something that has become a possibility for us, but I think we’ll just keep it flexible.

“Don’t rule it out, if Di’Shon came to us tomorrow and said he was willing to sign we would have a good look at it.

“I don’t necessarily think we have the answer for you on what that would look like, but I don’t think we’d dismiss it straight away.”

It remains to be seen if the former Manchester United man will approach the League One side in this ongoing transfer window.