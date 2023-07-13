Inter Milan fans serenaded Andre Onana when he returned to pre-season training today and urged the Manchester United target to stay at the club.

Onana has already agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with Manchester United and is prepared to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been making progress in talks with Inter for a while but an agreement is still not in place between the two clubs.

🎥 #Inter – André #Onana in ritiro ad Appiano Gentile, in attesa di ulteriori sviluppi della trattativa col #ManchesterUnited. I tifosi nerazzurri in coro al camerunense, che si ferma per selfie e autografi: “Resta con noi, non te ne andare. Sei il migliore” 📲 @calciomercatoit pic.twitter.com/PEceTlbtM9 — Giorgio Musso (@GiokerMusso) July 13, 2023

However, a deal is expected to get agreed upon and Onana is expected to be a Manchester United player next season.

But Inter fans are doing their best to convince the Cameroonian to continue with the Nerazzurri.

He was serenaded by Inter fans outside the club’s training ground today when he returned for pre-season training

The player was urged by the Inter supporters to abandon the idea of leaving the club this summer.

However, it seems his mind is made up and he is keen to reunite with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

A €55m deal is being discussed and Ten Hag wants Onana signed up before Manchester United fly out for their pre-season tour of the US next week.