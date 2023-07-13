Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has received Jurgen Klopp’s green light to make a move to Al Ettifaq this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds captain is prepared to move on from Anfield after receiving a massive offer from Al Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has pushed for the signature of his former Reds team-mate and Al Ettifaq have offered the midfielder a contract worth £700,000 per week.

Henderson has been mulling over whether to leave Liverpool ahead of next year’s European Championship.

But it has been claimed that the 33-year-old has accepted the proposal on his table from the Saudi outfit.

He has spoken with Liverpool manager Klopp and the German has given his approval to the move.

The midfielder now has a verbal agreement in place to move to Al Ettifaq this summer.

The deal is now dependent on Al Ettifaq working out an agreement over a fee with Liverpool.

The Reds are in no mood to let him leave on a free transfer and are likely to demand a considerable transfer fee.