Clubs in Saudi Arabia have made no progress in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest and Fulham target Willian, according to the Athletic.

Following the acquisition of four of the leading clubs by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, there have been significant signings made by the clubs in Saudi Arabia in recent times.

Saudi clubs have secured the services of renowned players such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Marcelo Brozovic and many other notable names.

With a reputation for being a potential destination for stars in the footballing world, clubs in Saudi Arabia have expressed their interest in signing Willian.

Willian made a move to Fulham from Corinthians in September 2022 and in the previous Premier League season, he appeared in 27 matches, where he scored five goals and provided six assists.

Despite being targeted by Saudi clubs, the Brazilian winger remains unsigned after his contract with Fulham expired in June 2023.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Fulham have presented two proposals to Willian, offering him the opportunity to extend his stay for another year, while Nottingham Forest have also shown interest in the 34-year-old winger.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding Willian’s future in England, Saudi Arabia could emerge as a potential destination for him, given their proven ability to convince star players to join their ranks.