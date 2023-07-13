Sunderland are hugely interested in Sochaux talent Eliezer Mayenda and could snap him up this summer, it has been claimed in France.

After missing out on the opportunity to earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season, the Black Cats are looking to start afresh under Tony Mowbray over the summer.

They are alive to young talents and have been drawn across the channel to France for an option.

Sochaux’s teenager Mayenda, who operates as a forward, is wanted by Sunderland, who are hugely keen on him, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Last term was the youngster’s breakthrough season where he managed to feature in a total of 15 Ligue 2 games, managing to score a lone goal.

That is not deterring the Black Cats, who have seen the potential in Mayenda and want to make him their own.

Born in Spain in 2005, Mayenda has represented Spain at Under-17 level and also helped Sochaux finish ninth in the Ligue 2 table last season.

He has a contract with the French club that runs until the summer of 2025, but it is claimed to be more than possible he will move if Sunderland firm up their interest.