Al-Ettifaq are plotting to offer money in one lump sum to convince Liverpool to agree to a lower fee for Jordan Henderson, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Henderson has given his verbal approval to a contract offer from Al-Ettifaq and is prepared to move to the Saudi Arabian club.

The midfielder has agreed on a three-year contract worth £700,000 per week and has gained Jurgen Klopp’s greenlight to the move.

However, Al-Ettifaq are yet to agree on a deal with Liverpool, who are not prepared to lose their captain for a cut-price fee.

Al-Ettifaq have a plan to try and keep the fee low for the 33-year-old midfielder this summer.

The Saudi outfit are ready to offer the money to Liverpool in one payment rather than over several instalments.

They believe that getting all the money upfront would convince the Reds to accept a smaller transfer fee.

It remains to be seen whether Al-Ettifaq’s plans bear fruits and whether they can agree on a fee with the Merseyside giants.