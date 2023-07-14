Leeds United remain in the mix for Alexander Nubel, but have seen their hopes of signing him suffer a big blow, with Stuttgart serious rivals for the goalkeeper, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Whites’ German manager Daniel Farke wants to bring Bayern Munich man Nubel to Elland Road to strengthen his goalkeeping options this summer.

However, Leeds are facing opposition from Stuttgart, who want to keep the shot-stopper in Germany.

Stuttgart want to sign Nubel on loan from Bayern Munich with an option to buy and though the Bavarians wish to sell, according to Sky Deutschland, Stuttgart have a very good chance of signing the custodian now.

The news will be a blow for Leeds, but the Whites do remain in the race.

Leeds remain keen to sign the goalkeeper, however they have not reached the stage of putting in an official offer to Bayern Munich.

Only being able to offer Nubel the chance to play in the Championship could put them at a disadvantage, with Stuttgart being a Bundesliga club.

Germany international Robin Koch recently left Leeds due to their relegation to the Championship, joining Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

Nubel, 26, could not make an impact at Bayern Munich after joining in 2020 and spent the last two seasons on loan at Monaco in Ligue 1.