Luton Town are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore this summer, it has been claimed in France.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit have been busy this summer as they seek to build a squad that can survive in the English top tier.

They have already brought in three new faces in Mads Andersen from Barnsley, Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham and Tahith Chong from Birmingham City.

Rob Edwards is looking to bring in more new faces ahead of the new season and he wants reinforcements at right-back.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club are close to working out a deal to sign Kabore on loan from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old right-back has had loan spells at Mechelen, Troyes and Marseille since joining Manchester City in 2020.

He is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans and the club are again looking to loan him out this summer.

Luton are in talks with the Premier League champions in their bid to get their hands on Kabore.

The defender is yet to finalise when he will be on his way to Luton but the switch is expected to happen this summer.