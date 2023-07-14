Nottingham Forest are looking to move Jonjo Shelvey on this summer and have left him out of the squad to travel to Spain, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Steve Cooper tempted Shelvey away from Newcastle United in the January transfer window earlier this year.

The midfielder’s time at the City Ground has not gone to plan though and he has quickly slipped out of favour with Cooper, not least due to reacting badly when informed he would not start against Liverpool last term.

In a sign that Shelvey’s time at Nottingham Forest is all but over, the club have not included him in the squad to travel to Spain for next week’s pre-season training camp.

They are actively looking to shift the former Liverpool midfielder off the books.

Shelvey is on a lucrative contract at the City Ground, running for two more years, and it remains to be seen what level of interest news of his availability will generate.

The 31-year-old is an experienced Premier League campaigner with 278 outings in the top flight to his name.

Shelvey has made just eight appearances for Nottingham Forest and looks hugely unlikely to be able to add to that number.