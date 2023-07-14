Italian side Salernitana are keeping their eyes on Leeds United defender Leo Fuhr Hjelde as they consider a possible swoop.

Leeds are undergoing a summer of change following relegation from the Premier League and have already lost a host of established stars.

Boss Daniel Farke is tipped to hand opportunity to a number of promising youngsters over the course of pre-season and defender Hjelde will be looking to impress the German.

However, the 19-year-old Norwegian defender could have a route out of Leeds this summer and to sunnier climes in Italy.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Hjelde is being closely looked at by Salernitana.

Salernitana finished in 15th place in the Serie A standings last season and are keen to strengthen their squad this summer.

They feel Leeds defender Hjelde could be a good addition.

It is unclear if Leeds are open to letting the former Celtic youngster move on, but Salernitana could test their resolve by making an approach.

Hjelde, 19, has turned out for Norway at Under-21 level.