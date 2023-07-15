Cardiff City are snapping up Karlan Grant from West Brom on a season-long loan deal, according to Wales Online.

Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut wants to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new Championship season and has picked Grant.

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom are willing to let the striker move on and he is now poised to become Bulut’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Cardiff are signing Grant on a season-long loan deal and it remains to be seen if there is any option attached for a permanent move in the future.

Grant is an experienced Championship performer and made 31 appearances in the division for the Baggies over the course of last season.

He grabbed three league goals, striking against Watford, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.

Grant has come up against Cardiff on five occasions in his career, scoring two goals, but coming out on the winning side just once.

The 25-year-old will now look to hit the ground running in Wales and quickly nail down a regular spot in Bulut’s Cardiff side for the new season.