Newcastle United have the edge in the race for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, as Manchester United are required to sell players before making a move on the defender.

The 25-year-old centre-back joined Monaco in August 2020 from Reims for a transfer fee in the region of €13m and has been linked with departing the Stade Louis II this summer.

Disasi is a senior France international, having been handed his bow for Les Bleus last year in the Qatar World Cup.

He is on the transfer wish list of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who is an ardent admirer of Disasi’s talents.

However, Manchester United are not the only Premier League outfit interested in the Monaco star as Newcastle are also keen on adding him to their squad.

And according to Sky Deutschland, the Magpies have an edge over the Red Devils in the race for the signature of the centre-back and they are holding talks as they push to sign him.

Manchester United have already splashed the cash on Mason Mount and they are closing on Inter’s Andre Onana.

It is claimed that to make sure they comply with financial fair play rules, Manchester United will need to sell players to fund a swoop for Disasi.

With Manchester United unable to make a firm move, Newcastle will look to wrap up the capture of the Monaco man soon.