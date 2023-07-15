Marseille are yet to table an offer for Everton target Iliman Ndiaye in the ongoing summer transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

Sheffield United are facing losing one of their top players in Ndiaye following earning promotion to the Premier League this summer.

The attacker has a year left on his contract and he has suitors in the Premier League where Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing him.

But Marseille are the ones who have been making steady progress in their pursuit of the attacker.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), Marseille are still waiting to put in their first bid for the player.

They have already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Ndiaye and have the player’s approval for the potential transfer.

With the attacker keen on a move to Marseille, the club are confident of a positive outcome in their discussions with Sheffield United.

Sean Dyche is keen on Ndiaye and Everton did try to sign him in the January transfer window.

But with Ndiaye preferring Marseille, any Everton hopes of signing him may rest on the French side being unable to agree a fee with Sheffield United.

The Blades have not lost hope of agreeing on a new contract with Ndiaye.