West Ham United target Edson Alvarez might push for a move out of Ajax this summer after Dusan Tadic’s departure.

The Hammers are in the transfer market for a defensive midfielder this summer after the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

David Moyes identified Ajax’s Alvarez as a good replacement for Rice and they are keen on the player.

West Ham backed out of the race as Alvarez was on the verge of joining Borussia Dortmund this summer, but the move failed to materialise.

The Hammers are back in the race for Alvarez and it is said that they are preparing a bid for the player.

Now, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf’s Kick-Off Podcast, after the departure of Tadic in the ongoing transfer window, the Mexican midfielder could well push for a move out of Ajax this summer.

Tadic and the Dutch outfit mutually agreed on the termination of the Serbian’s contract on Friday.

Ajax value Alvarez, who has two years left on his contract, in the region of £35m to £40m.

Now all eyes will be on West Ham to see whether they will come up with an offer to take the Mexican international to the London Stadium this summer.