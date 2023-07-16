Moussa Diaby is still wanted by Aston Villa, but has been made the offer of a lifetime by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr and is considering it.

France international Diaby is currently on the books at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and has been linked with an exit from the BayArena this summer.

The wide-man has long attracted attention from the Premier League and Unai Emery is keen to take him to Aston Villa.

Now though Aston Villa could have been blown out of the water in the chase as Diaby has been made what is the offer of a lifetime by Al Nassr, according to French journalist Nabil Djellit.

Aston Villa are still pushing for Diaby, but he is now giving serious consideration to moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al Nassr.

Al Nassr, based in the Saudi capital Riyadh, are one of the country’s clubs to have been majority taken over by sovereign wealth fund PIF.

They have already splashed the cash and have Cristiano Ronaldo on the books.

Brazilian Talisca is also at Al Nassr, as is Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

Now Al Nassr want Diaby to join them.