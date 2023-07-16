Napoli are continuing talks to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Lo Celso has returned to Tottenham following a loan stint in La Liga at Villarreal, but his stay in north London is not expected to be a long one.

The Argentine international is interesting a number of clubs and Italian champions Napoli are keen to offer him an escape route from Tottenham.

Napoli are, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, continuing talks for Tottenham’s Lo Celso as they seek to find an agreement.

A move to Napoli would hand Lo Celso the chance to play in the Champions League next season and help the Azzurri to defend their Serie A crown.

The 27-year-old clocked 22 appearances in La Liga for Villarreal last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

He could yet stay in La Liga, with Barcelona looking at him as a potential addition.

While Barcelona want Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, he may prove to be unaffordable for the Catalans and Lo Celso is seen as a low-cost alternative.