Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass has revealed that he joined AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan because he wanted to give his career a fresh start.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was brought in by former Sunderland boss Alex Neil last summer, but only made two appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions last season.

Bass has joined League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan in the search for regular first-team football.

The Sunderland star admitted that after a disappointing last season, he wanted to provide his career with a fresh start and added that as soon as the opportunity to join the Dons came, he was eager to take that chance.

Bass revealed that he has heard so many great things about Wimbledon’s goalkeeping coach Ashley Bayes from Aaron Ramsdale and stated that he is keen to start the new season with Johnnie Jackson’s side.

“As soon as I heard about the opportunity to be here I was really excited”, Bass told AFC Wimbledon’s official site.

“I’m here to be myself and hopefully improve the team.

“I’ve heard great things about Bayzo – Aaron Ramsdale speaks very highly of him, which I think is the best praise he can receive.

“A fresh start is what I’ve been looking for, I can’t wait to get going.”

Bass, who has previous experience playing in League Two with Bradford City and Southend United, will be hoping to establish himself in Jackson’s starting line-up in the upcoming season, while Sunderland will likely keep an eye on his performances.