Southampton winger Nathan Tella is being priced out of a return to Burnley, leading the Clarets to look towards Nathan Redmond, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Tella shone on loan at Burnley in the Championship last season as Vincent Kompany’s side dominated the division and won promotion.

Kompany wants Tella bringing back to Turf Moor, but Southampton’s asking price is proving to be a big obstacle to any deal happening.

As a result, Burnley are now looking at cheaper alternatives and view Redmond, out of contract this summer, as a good option.

Redmond spent last term at Turkish giants Besiktas, but his deal has expired and he is considering his options.

A return to the Premier League could be an attractive prospect for the winger and give Kompany the wide-man he needs.

Redmond made 25 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last term, scoring five times and providing five assists for the Black Eagles.

He ran riot in an Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce, scoring once and providing three assists as Besiktas won 4-2.