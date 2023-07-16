West Ham United view Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse as a possible open during the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

Declan Rice has just been sold to Arsenal in a deal which has netted West Ham a guaranteed £100m and the Hammers are expected to now turn on the spending taps.

Midfield is an area where West Ham will strengthen and a number of players are drawing their attention, including Juventus’ Denis Zakaria, Ajax’s Edson Alvarez and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

And Southampton’s Ward-Prowse is still an option for West Ham.

There is no indication that a move for the Saints midfielder is imminent, but he is someone who is in West Ham’s thoughts.

Ward-Prowse’s future remains unclear following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 28-year-old has been linked with several sides, but remains at St Mary’s as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

Ward-Prowse has been capped by England at international level and it remains to be seen if playing in the Championship affects his chances of being called up by Gareth Southgate.