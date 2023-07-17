The Bayern Munich hierarchy have not been left impressed by Uli Hoeness’ words and believe it could affect their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

Kane is the German champions’ top target and they have already failed with two bids in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayern Munich have also met Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in London but Tottenham remain reluctant to sell the striker this summer.

However, Hoeness recently claimed that Kane has made his decision to join the German champions and the club will get their man for somewhere around €80m to €90m.

And according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich officials have been left irritated by the supervisory board member’s public utterances.

A deal is not in place and Bayern Munich do not want to do anything to irritate Tottenham chairman Levy.

The Bavarians are aware that unless Levy is convinced, they will not be able to sign Kane.

They are hopeful that Hoeness’ public utterances will be ignored by the Spurs chairman during negotiations.

Bayern Munich will not get any help from Kane as the striker does not want to force his way out of Tottenham.