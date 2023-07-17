Burnley are closing in on Basel star Zeki Amdouni and are confident about completing the deal soon after Vincent Kompany won over the player, it has been claimed in France.

Kompany is retooling his squad for the challenges of Premier League football and has already added to it.

He is keen for more firepower, knowing the importance of goals in the top flight, and has zeroed in on Switzerland international Amdouni.

The Burnley boss has already held talks with the forward and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Amdouni has been won over by the Belgian.

Kompany has sold the project at Turf Moor to the 22-year-old and he is keen to make the move.

It is suggested that Burnley are aware that Amdouni is wanted by other clubs and are keen to move quickly to get ahead of the competition.

As such, Burnley will try to close the deal in the next few days.

Amdouni, who has been capped by Switzerland at senior international level, scored 12 goals in the Swiss Super League over the course of last term.

He also grabbed seven goals in his side’s Europa Conference League campaign.