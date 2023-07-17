Everton and Marseille target Iliman Ndiaye is likely to stay at Sheffield United beyond the end of the transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

The attacker played a key role in helping Sheffield United to get promoted to the Premier League from the Championship last season.

But with only a year left on his contract, Ndiaye has been heavily linked with a move away from the Blades this summer.

Marseille have already come close to agreeing on a contract with the player and have been in negotiations with Sheffield United for his signature with Everton also believed to be keen on him; the Toffees tried and failed to land him in January.

But according to French radio station RMC, Sheffield United are set to hold on to the player this summer.

The Blades have already offered him a new contract and have been in talks with the player to convince him to stay.

They have offered to build a team around him and promotion to the Premier League is also being seen as a positive.

Ndiaye’s family are also keen on staying at the club this summer as they want stability for his career.

Despite some heavy courting from Marseille, the attacker is now close to agreeing to continue at Bramall Lane.