Manchester United have agreed to pay the fee for Andre Onana over several instalments to Inter Milan as part of the deal.

Onana is on the verge of becoming a Manchester United player after the two clubs agreed on a fee over the weekend.

The Premier League giants have agreed to pay a fee of €50m to the Serie A giants for Onana’s proposed transfer to Old Trafford.

The two clubs have agreed on easily achievable add-ons for the deal and the payment terms for the agreement.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United will be paying the fee to Inter in four instalments.

The favourable payment terms have allowed the two clubs to close out the agreement for the transfer.

Onana has already agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the Red Devils and is expected to be in England soon for a medical.

He has already said his goodbyes to his Inter team-mates and has cleared out his locker at the club’s training base.

Manchester United are racing ahead to finalise the transfer and have all the paperwork in place for Onana to travel to the United States with the rest of the squad.