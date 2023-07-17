West Ham United are not optimistic about their pursuit of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha being a success this summer, according to the Guardian.

Following Declan Rice’s exit, the Hammers are making moves in the market to strengthen David Moyes’ squad this summer.

The West Ham boss wants to bring in two midfielders to replace the former captain and Palhinha has been one of his top targets.

However, Fulham have wasted little time in rejecting an opening offer from the Hammers for the Portugal international.

And it has been claimed that West Ham are pessimistic about their chances of signing the 28-year-old midfielder this summer.

Fulham are ready to dig in their heels and demand a big fee before agreeing to let the impressive defensive midfielder leave.

It has been claimed that the Cottagers want a fee of £80m for Palhinha and West Ham are unlikely to offer such a figure.

Unless Fulham decide to lower their demands, West Ham are not expecting to succeed in trying to sign the Portugal midfielder.