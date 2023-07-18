Luton Town are closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on a permanent deal this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Zimbabwean spent the latter half of last season on loan at Luton and played a significant role in getting them promoted to the Premier League.

Since earning promotion, Nakamba has been Luton’s top target as the club are keen to have him back at Kenilworth Road this summer.

Aston Villa have been open to letting him go as Nakamba is not part of Unai Emery’s plans going forward.

And the two clubs are now close to working out a deal for Nakamba to move to Luton on a permanent basis.

Luton are in advanced negotiations with Villa in their bid to secure the permanent transfer of the Zimbabwe international.

The two clubs finalising the terms of the transfer and are on the cusp of working out an agreement over a fee.

Luton are hoping to complete the deal to sign the midfielder from the Midlands club in the next 48 hours.