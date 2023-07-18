Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that winger Allan Saint-Maximin is in talks to leave the club, but insists they are still at an early stage.

Saint-Maximin was not involved for Newcastle on Tuesday night in their friendly against Scottish giants Rangers at Ibrox.

It emerged during the course of the game that he is now expected to complete a switch to Saudi Arabia, with Al Ahli mooted as keen and willing to hand him a lucrative contract.

And Howe has confirmed that the French winger is in discussions to depart Newcastle, though insists that those talks are still at an early stage.

“Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club”, Howe was quoted as saying by NewcastleWorld.

“Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done.

“It is still at an early stage but that’s why he wasn’t here today.”

Selling Saint-Maximin would hand Howe more financial firepower to use on new signings over the summer transfer window.

The club are expected to add Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes to Sandro Tonali as a new signing soon, with talks being held to land the Foxes winger.