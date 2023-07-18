Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis is closing in on a loan move to Watford this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 25-year-old left-back joined Newcastle from Norwich City in the summer of 2020 and arrived on Tyneside rated as a promising talent.

However, Lewis fell down the pecking order after the signings of Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Last season, the left-back made only two Premier League appearances, consisting of a total of nine minutes of game time.

Lewis is out of Eddie Howe’s plans and Championship outfit Watford are keen on signing him.

The Hornets want to take the 25-year-old on a season-long loan and it has been claimed that Lewis is closing in on a St. James’ Park exit this summer.

Lewis has previous experience playing in the Championship with Norwich City and helped the Canaries achieve promotion in the 2018/19 season.

Watford have appointed Valerien Ismael as their new manager for the upcoming season and they are determined to get back into the Premier League.