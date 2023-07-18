Stoke City are trying to snap up Mark Travers from Bournemouth, but could face competition from Millwall, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Travers is on the books at Premier League side Bournemouth, but made just 12 appearances for the Cherries last term in the top flight, keeping two clean sheets.

The 24-year-old could be on the move this summer and dropping down into the Championship may be a route out of Bournemouth.

Stoke boss Alex Neil wants to beef up his goalkeeping options and 24-year-old Travers is an option.

The Potters are attempting to put an agreement in place with Bournemouth after seeing their efforts to sign Wolves’ goalkeeper Matija Sarkic collapse.

However, Stoke do have Championship competition for Travers as Millwall are also interested.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is an admirer of the Ireland international and is interested in taking him to the Den.

Stoke though appear to be the side now pushing to snap up Travers and it remains to be seen if Millwall take any firm steps to provide them with competition.