Andre Onana is due to fly out of Milan to Manchester later today, as he closes in on completing his move to Manchester United.

Manchester United and Inter reached the definitive agreement for Onana’s proposed move to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils have agreed to pay a fee of €51m and another €4m in add-ons to Inter to secure the deal for the Cameroonian’s transfer.

Onana said his goodbyes to his Inter Milan team-mates and the coaching staff at the club’s training base in Appiano earlier today.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Onana’s flight to Manchester is due to little after 4:30pm CET later today.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is preparing to reunite with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are keen to put the goalkeeper through a medical as soon as possible and complete the formalities of the transfer.

Ten Hag wants Onana in the Manchester United squad that will fly out of Edinburgh to the United States on Wednesday.

The goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the Red Devils.