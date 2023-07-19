Andre Onana is undergoing a medical at Manchester United’s training base in Carrington ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was scheduled to arrive in Manchester last night but his flight from Italy got delayed.

But the Cameroonian has finally arrived in England and is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester United.

It has been claimed that Onana has checked into Manchester United’s training base in Carrington ahead of completing the transfer.

He is being put through his paces in a medical as Manchester United push to get the deal over the line soon.

Erik ten Hag wants Onana in his squad that will fly out to the United States for their pre-season tour later this evening from Edinburgh.

Manchester United have agreed to pay a fee of €51m to Inter and another €4m in add-ons based on his performances.

Onana has already agreed a five-year deal with Manchester United and is set to double his wages.