West Ham United are interested in signing Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen as a potential replacement for Aaron Cresswell this summer, according to the Guardian.

Cresswell is in talks to leave West Ham for Wolves in the ongoing transfer window as the Hammers look to rejig their squad.

The east London club are open to selling him but are not impressed with Wolves’ opening offer of £2.5m and want a fee of £5m before sanctioning his departure.

But the Hammers have gone to work to bring in a replacement for the experienced full-back even before he is sold.

It has been claimed that West Ham are eyeing signing 21-year-old Maatsen on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer.

The full-back was hugely impressive on loan at Burnley last season and played a pivotal role in Vincent Kompany’s team getting promoted.

The Clarets and several other Premier League sides have their eyes on getting Maatsen this summer.

West Ham have joined the queue of admirers and want him in the squad as Cresswell’s replacement.

He has made a positive impression on new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season and the club have not made a decision on his future yet.

However, he could be forced to look elsewhere for regular football given the full-back options in the Chelsea squad at the moment.