Southampton are set to sell defender Mohammed Salisu to Premier League side Fulham, after turning down two offers from Monaco, according to Sky Sports News.

Salisu has been tipped to potentially move on from Southampton this summer in the wake of the club losing their Premier League status.

Monaco want to take the defender to Ligue 1, but have been unable to agree a fee with Southampton, seeing two offers rejected.

Now Fulham are taking advantage of Monaco’s failure to agree a fee and are closing in on Salisu.

It is claimed that the deal to take the defender to Craven Cottage will be worth more than £15m to Southampton.

Saints signed the 24-year-old centre-back from Spanish side Real Valladolid in the summer of 2020.

They paid just over £10m to sign the Ghana international and will be making a profit by selling him to Fulham.

The move will mean a quick return to the Premier League for Salisu, who will strengthen Marco Silva’s defensive options at Craven Cottage.