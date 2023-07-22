Tottenham Hotspur are the club who are in the most advanced negotiations with Barcelona for Clement Lenglet, but the Catalan giants do not want to rush into a sale.

Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham and has again been linked with a return to the north London club.

Spurs have been looking to bring in centre-backs this summer but are yet to make headway into getting one in yet.

Lenglet has continued to remain an option for Spurs and, according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are the club who are the most advanced in talks to sign him.

However, Barcelona are in no rush to conclude a deal to sell Lenglet to Tottenham.

The Frenchman still has two years left on his contract and there are more clubs interested in him.

Barcelona are keen to play a waiting game and do want to take a decision on selling him yet.

The Catalan giants believe that they could get more money out of the centre-back’s departure this summer.

Lenglet is not part of their plans but Barcelona want to make the most out of the defender’s sale.