Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton are chasing the signature of former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

He left the Reds at the end of last season when his contract with the Merseyside giants expired.

The midfielder was not offered a new deal to stay on at Anfield and he is now looking for a new club in the ongoing transfer window.

He turned down offers to move to the MLS and Saudi Arabia this summer as the former Red wants to stay on in the Premier League.

And as many as three Premier League clubs have shown a concrete interest in getting their hands on the free agent midfielder.

It has been claimed that Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton are pushing to secure a deal to sign him on a free transfer.

Aston Villa and Brighton are also in a position to offer him European football next season, which Brentford cannot.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who turns 30 next month, still believes he can again break into the scheme of things for England.

He is closely studying the offers on his table as he weighs up his options with less than three weeks left before the new Premier League season starts.